Video: Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery of North Philadelphia McDonald's

The Brief Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video robbing a Philadelphia McDonald's at gunpoint. Video shows the unknown suspect hand money to the cashier, then suddenly pull out a gun and reach over the counter. The suspect fled the restaurant after police say he stole money from the register.



Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Philadelphia McDonald's at gunpoint in broad daylight earlier this month.

What we know:

Investigators say the gunpoint robbery happened the morning of Aug. 20 at the fast food chain on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.

Surveillance video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday shows the gunpoint robbery unfolding as customers waited for their food orders.

The suspect is seen handing the cashier money and suddenly pulling a gun from his waistband and reaching over the counter.

Investigators say the suspect grabbed money from the register and fled the fast food restaurant onto nearby Hunting Park Avenue.

He was spotted on surveillance video a short time later several blocks away from the McDonald's on West Paul Avenue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported any arrests in the gunpoint robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.