Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:03 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Video shows close encounter between Australian man and sneaky venomous snake

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Australian man has close encounter with a sneaky venomous snake

In the video, the man is seen playing with a computer completely unaware of a sneaky snake slowly making its way closer and closer to his feet.

Australia is known for its residents coming unfortunately close to local wildlife. 

A recent video showing a man relaxing on his back patio in Gippsland, Victoria, roughly 200 miles east of Melbourne, is exactly why some with ophidiophobia — or an extreme fear of snakes — would think twice before moving down under. 

In the video, the man is seen playing with a computer completely unaware of a sneaky snake slowly making its way closer and closer to his feet. 

The man’s surveillance camera recorded the video showing a snake slowly moving across his deck before suddenly hitting his feet. Malcolm reacts quickly, pushing his chair away from the snake.

The man told Storyful that he believed it was a tiger snake on his deck. He wrote in a comment on his March 9 Reddit post that the snake didn’t bite him.

"It definitely went for me," Malcolm’s comment said. "It jumped – which I have never seen before – and went over my Crocs!"

If the name "Tiger Snake" isn’t vicious enough, there is at least 1 death from tiger snake bites every year, on average, according to Australia’s Clinical Toxinology Resources at the University of Adelaide

Tiger snakes are highly venomous and are found in southern and eastern, but not inland mainland Australia, and also on southern offshore islands, including Tasmania, according to the university.

Storyful contributed to this story. 
 