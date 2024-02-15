Video shows police officer in Valentine's Day bear costume take down suspected lady drug dealer

Sorry love, he is just not that interested.

A Peruvian police officer lured out a suspected drug dealer with a fake Valentine's Day gift while wearing a fuzzy bear costume and beckoning her out into the street with a box of chocolates.

"Can you imagine a triple-plush Teddy bear captured a drug dealer? On the day of love and friendship?" joked Peruvian National Police spokesman Jose Honorio.

It happened in Lima, the country's capital. Video shows the officer down on one knee, holding a sign that reads in Spanish "You are my reason to smile," the candy and a heart-shaped balloon.

FILE - Still image taken from video of an officer wearing a bear costume to lure out an alleged drug dealer. (National Police of Peru via Storyful)

The duped suspect comes out on her porch before the video cuts to another shot.

This time, the officer, without his mask but still dressed as a bear, places her in handcuffs.

Other plainclothes anti-drug officers from the city's elite "Green Squadron" sprinted in to assist with the arrest.

Police pulled out multiple stashes of what appeared to be heroin or a similar opioid.

Still wearing his costume, the bear himself pulled some of the contraband out of a drainage grate.

The video shows at least two female suspects being arrested and loaded into the back of an unmarked police truck. Details on the specific charges were not immediately available.

FILE - Police officers finding what appear to be drugs hidden at the home of an alleged drug dealer. (National Police of Peru via Storyful)

Lima's Escuadron Verde, or Green Squad, is a plainclothes unit dedicated to fighting street crimes, including robberies and drug dealing.

In December, one of the unit's undercover officers disguised himself as Santa Claus before another drug raid, creating a distraction by breaking down the front door of a hard-to-reach drug den with a sledgehammer as other officers stormed the second floor through a window.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

