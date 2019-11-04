Video surfaces of controversial arrest in West Chester

Video that surfaced on social media shows controversial moments during an arrest in West Chester over the weekend. A police review is now underway.

The mayor of West Chester Mayor Dianne Herrin spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

The video shows two West Chester police officers and a third man on the passenger side of a police cruiser. The man is taken to the pavement and an officer strikes him, according to the video posted on Instagram. The man is then pinned to the street and cuffed.

That punch to the head was delivered outside of Barnaby’s Restaurant and Pub on South High Street in West Chester early Saturday morning has kicked-off what the mayor calls a police evaluation.

According to the mayor and a source who spoke to people on the scene Saturday, the man appeared to be intoxicated and was not allowed to enter Barnaby’s. A Barnaby’s manager called the police.

"When you look at just that small portion of what occurred that evening that you do see what could be, appears to be a representation of misconduct," Mayor Herrin said.

The mayor says she’s not passing judgment on the punch until the police chief and a lieutenant finish their review.

“I can not answer at this point because context is important," Mayor Herrin said.

The mayor says the department has not received a formal complaint and is doing the evaluation without one. The man was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and can be heard on video protesting the punch.

The mayor released the following statement:

The West Chester Police Department reviewed the clip of the arrest of a subject in the 50 Block of S. High St. The management of the bar requested assistance in moving the subject from the property. The subject in the clip was arrested for Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment. By way of background, the matter, suggesting misconduct on the part of one of our officers, is limited to a short segment of the incident captured on a cell phone and posted on social mediums. The context of the officers’ actions is important. While there was no formal complaint, the Department has a protocol to review such matters and will review the entirety of the incident and gather all of the facts and information. The West Chester Police Department takes representations of misconduct very seriously and has not, and will not, tolerate any misconduct on the part of its officers. We thank you for your patience as we conduct our review.