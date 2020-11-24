Video surfaces of man accused of following women in Old City

Video has surfaced on social media of a man accused of repeatedly following and then approaching women on the street in Old City. The incidents have women in the area keeping their guard up.

Jamie Dumoss has lived in Old City for years. She walks her dog Sky here all the time. She saw the videos on social media and immediately started paying more attention than usual to her surroundings.

"With this going on. I'm going to stop walking her at night alone," she said.

Ally Judge is a dog walker. She was equally concerned about the videos she saw of the young man following women in recent days near Third and Market.

"He's fearless to go up to women who have large dogs, walking large dogs," Judge said.

On Tuesday afternoon, DRPA police and Philadelphia officers detained a man on the Ben Franklin Bridge walkway in connection with the Old City incidents. He was taken in for questioning.

Police sources say the man taken into custody will face one count of felony stalking while authorities look into 30 reports of similar incidents.

