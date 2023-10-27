Video: Suspect sought in double shooting that killed 1 woman in Kensington

Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a May double shooting that killed a 44-year-old woman.

The shooting happened out on the street in the morning hours of Saturday, May 27, around 6:15 a.m., near the intersection of Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue, in Philly’s Kensington section, according to officials.

A man, appearing to be in his mid to late twenties, pulled a gun on the 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, after the man is seen in the surveillance video yelling on the sidewalk.

He is seen in the video with several other females at the time of the shooting.

The two victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in private vehicles, police said. The 44-year-old woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 21-year-old victim was critically injured.

The suspect is described as 5’ 10" to 6’ with a stocky build and sporting a beard and short cut black hair. He was wearing an orange "AMIRI" t-shirt, that had an emblem on the left side of the shirt, light-colored jeans and distinctive shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the man is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 3335 or dial 911.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.