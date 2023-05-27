Philadelphia gun violence: Deadly double shootings erupt as Memorial Day Weekend begins

A violent start to Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia has left two people dead, and another two critically injured, in two separate double shootings.

Two men were found struck in the first shooting of the morning on the 300 block of Cambria Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

A 26-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at a local hospital; while a 22-year-old is in critical condition after being shot twice.

Two women were then struck by more gunfire as a second double shooting erupted just a few hours later on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

The first victim, a 44-year-old woman, died after being shot twice. A 21-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition after also being shot twice.

No arrested have been made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.

Both double shootings are under investigation.