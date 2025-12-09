VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philadelphia armed robbery at 10th and Carpenter

article

Philadelphia police are searching for two armed suspects after a robbery in South Philadelphia late last month.

What we know:

Police say the robbery happened on Nov. 26, 2025, around 8:10 p.m., when two suspects approached the victims at 10th and Carpenter Streets. Armed with a gun, the suspects demanded the victims’ belongings.

The suspects fled east on Carpenter Street with the victim’s cell phone, wallet and yellow jacket.

Investigators say a short time later, the same suspects were captured on video using the victim’s credit card at a nearby store.

What's next:

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals seen in the video.

Anyone who sees the suspects should not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). Police say all tips will remain confidential.

