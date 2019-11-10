Vietnam veteran killed in Norristown hit-and-run

Authorities say a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Norristown.

According to police, the collision happened in the area of Oak Street and Astor Street around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Family members identified the victim as 67-year-old Vietnam veteran Samuel Jackson.

Jackson's granddaughter reportedly discovered him following the crash.

Police have not given a description of the striking vehicle at this time.