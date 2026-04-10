Viewing held for Walnuttown fire chiefs killed in Route 222 crash

The Brief A viewing was held Friday night at Fleetwood High School for two Walnuttown Fire Company volunteers who died in the line of duty. Walnuttown Fire Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick died after a car crashed into them last weekend. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Fleetwood High School.



A community gathered Friday night at Fleetwood High School to honor and remember Walnuttown Fire Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick, who died in the line of duty last weekend, according to the Walnuttown Fire Company.

Community gathers to honor fallen fire chiefs

What we know:

A large group of emergency responders and residents came out to pay their respects to Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick, who died last weekend while helping search for a missing woman.

Investigators say 26-year-old Alexander Rivera was driving under the influence when he hit the vehicle the men were in on the shoulder of Route 222 in Richmond Township.

Fire departments from across the region joined the community in a long line inside the school to honor the two men.

Many spoke about the mentorship and dedication of Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick.

Lt. Katie Vallies with Kutztown Fire and Rescue said, "We have how many people here, coming out, supporting and this is honestly what it's all about in the fire service and especially in the first responding world." Vallies added, "It's just amazing to see the camaraderie and just the comfort and care during this time."

What they're saying:

Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick were assisting with a search for a missing woman when they were killed.

Their loss has been deeply felt by the local emergency response community and residents.

Mari Bethehling, a paramedic with Lifeline EMS, said, "The chiefs had such an impact on our lives. they always came out whenever we called them." She also said, "They were just recently at a lift assist with me, and they were joking and laughing and then the next thing you know they're no longer with us today." Bethehling described the turnout at the viewing, saying, "It's all the way through the entire school. I mean it's hundreds of people out there to support them."

The funeral for Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Fleetwood High School.

"It's unfortunately a great loss," said Vallies.

Many in the community say responding to future calls will be a painful reminder that Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick are gone.

"I'm so deeply saddened at the loss of them. It's going to be so very strange the next time we call 911 and they're not there," said Bethehling.

The deaths of Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick highlight the risks first responders face while serving their communities. Their dedication and service left a lasting impact on those around them, and the community’s response shows the deep respect and gratitude for their sacrifice.

What we don't know:

Details about the ongoing investigation into the crash and further information about the missing woman search have not been released.