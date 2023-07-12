Vigil held for slain Millville teen as community leaders warn of uptick in gun violence

A New Jersey community already grappling with worsening violence held a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the loss of a 14-year-old boy who police say was shot and killed.

Chelmar Townsend was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday on City Park Drive in Millville, New Jersey. Chelmar was taken to Inspira Hospital where police say he died.

Police reported no arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators have not provided a description of a possible suspect and limited information in known about the homicide.

Hours after Chelmar was gunned down, family members and those in the community held a vigil for the recent 8th grade graduate. Chelmar's sister called the killing "senseless violence."

Chelmar was remembered as a rising football star who loved to wrestle, draw, and listen to music. His father gripped his son's number 6 jersey tightly during a vigil on the football fields in Vineland.

"He literally just got out of 8th grade, summertime is here, he was just going to high school," Ahnestie Samuels said.

Positivie Vibes Community Group President JT Burks, a former coach and mentor of Chelmar, recently held a meeting with parent, community leaders and law enforcement to call attention to an uptick in gun violence among the youth in Millville.

"I wanted to alert the parents and other advocates and coaches in the community, so we can kind of be prepared, or we're going to see a lot of RIP's this summer," Burks said.

Anyone with information about the unsolved shooting death of Chelmar Townsend should contact the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office or local law enforcement.