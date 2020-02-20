Vigil held for woman shot, killed in North Philadelphia shooting

Family, friends and neighbors surrounded the home of 19-year-old Yaniyah Foster for a vigil remembering a life taken too soon. The young woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 11th and West Thompson streets in broad daylight.

Yaniyah Foster, 19, was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

"We gather here today again to just say goodbye to a beautiful soul. A beautiful young lady," said Sheila Armstrong who organized the vigil.

Police say two men fired at least 20 gunshots. According to investigators, a bullet hit Foster in the head, and a 25-year-old man was also shot in the head, while they both sat on the front steps of her home. The man is in critical condition.

Another 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and is currently listed in stable condition. A 23-year-old man shot in the foot is also in stable condition.

Foster's friends say gun violence is a continuous danger in their neighborhood.

"You can't even sit on your step without being safe. Coming home from school you cannot be safe. It's too much going on. The world needs to change," said Yaniyah’s friend Safiyah Washington.

The crowd released balloons as the family asked for peace and for people to put down the guns.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

