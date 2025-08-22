Villanova active shooter hoax: 911 call details released

The Brief Reports of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University on Thursday afternoon turned out to be unfounded. A massive law enforcement response, including 18 EMS units, swarmed the scene after a 911 call reported a man armed with an AR-15-style weapon. The County of Delaware's Department of Emergency Services is now investigating the source of the erroneous calls.



Villanova University was the center of a major response effort after false 911 reports of an active shooter on campus. Delaware County officials gave an update Friday morning with more details on how the events of the "cruel hoax" unfolded.

What we know:

Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services reportedly received a call at 4:33 p.m. about a man with an AR-15-style weapon on campus at Villanova University.

Multiple calls followed, in which gunshot-like sounds were heard in the background, leading to a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services.

At 5:06 p.m., a call reported a gunshot wound, which also proved to be unfounded. By 6:32 p.m., the shelter in place order was lifted, confirming no threat was present.

The backstory:

Pennsylvania State Police, Radnor Township Police and federal law enforcement all responded to the scene.

The university asked the public to avoid the law school and move to a secure location and barricade doors when it believed the threat to be real.

Video posted to social media showed frantic students running after word had spread rapidly about the incident.

The incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and rapid response in ensuring community safety, even in cases of false alarms, according to emergency services personnel.

Villanova University is a private Catholic university located in the Philadelphia suburbs. The school received extra attention this year for being the alma mater of new Pope Leo XIV.

What we don't know:

The exact source of the gunshot-like sounds reported in the calls is still under investigation.

The Delaware County Communications and Public Affairs department said in a statement Thursday that, "while the call — and additional calls related to the incident — may have been attempts to trigger a large-scale police response in a so-called ‘swatting’ attempt, it is important to note that this is an ongoing investigation."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to utilize all available resources to find those responsible for the false threat.

"The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic. Swatting is illegal," Gov. Shapiro said in a post on X. "I've directed @PAStatePolice to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable. I know today was every parent's nightmare, and every student's biggest fear. I'm profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.