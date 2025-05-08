Cardinal Robert Prevost, first American elected pope, is a Villanova graduate

The Brief Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Villanova University alum, became the first American to be named pope on Thursday. A native of Chicago, Prevost earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics in 1977. Prevost will now be forever known as Pope Leo XIV.



Robert Prevost, a Cardinal and Villanova University graduate, became the first American to be named pope on Thursday after three rounds of conclave voting.

Prevost, who will now forever be known as Pope Leo XIV, graduated from Villanova in 1977 with an undergraduate degree in Mathematics.

Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost?

Biography:

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is a Chicago native born in 1955.

He attended Villanova University in 1977, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. That same year, Prevost joined the Order of St. Augustine and a short time later earned a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in his native Chicago.

Prevost was ordained in 1982 and began his pastoral and academic service in Peru in 1985, where he served in roles such as chancellor, seminary rector, canon law professor, and judicial vicar.

In 1999, Prevost was elected provincial prior of the Augustinians in Chicago, and just a few years later, he became prior general of the worldwide order, serving two terms until 2013.

He then returned to Peru at Pope Francis’ request to serve as apostolic administrator—and later bishop—of the Diocese of Chiclayo.

In January 2023, Pope Francis appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, a powerful Vatican role responsible for episcopal appointments worldwide.

He was made a cardinal in September of the same year.

What they're saying:

Chair of Catholic Legal Studies at Villanova University Patrick Brennan joined FOX 29 News and called the historic moment "staggering."

"Villanova is a tight-knit community," Brennan said. "To think now we have a pope, Leo the 14th, who can look back on his days where I teach law semester after semester, and love it and think that it contributed to his being the catholic, and the bishop, and now the pope that he is today is just staggering."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took to X to congratulate the new leader of the Catholic Church.

"Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV – a @VillanovaU grad with roots right here in our Commonwealth," Shapiro wrote. "May your papacy be marked by strength, courage, compassion, and humility as you lead the Catholic Church forward.

What happened during the conclave?

Short answer: We may never know.

Big picture view:

Initially, papal elections weren’t as secretive, but concerns about political interference soared during the longest conclave in Viterbo. Gregory X decreed that cardinal electors should be locked in seclusion, "cum clave" (with a key), until a new pope was chosen.

The purpose was to create a totally secluded environment where the cardinals could focus on their task, guided by God’s will, without any political interference or distractions. Over the centuries, various popes have modified and reinforced the rules surrounding the conclave, emphasizing the importance of secrecy.

There were 135 cardinals who are under age 80 and eligible to vote in the conclave, hailing from 71 different countries in the most geographically diverse conclave in history. Two formally told the Holy See that they couldn't attend for health reasons, bringing the number of men in the Sistine Chapel down to 133.

A two-thirds majority was needed to be elected pope, meaning the winner must secure 89 votes.

All Vatican personnel involved in supporting the upcoming papal conclave must take an oath of secrecy — under penalty of automatic excommunication.

The life and legacy of Pope Francis

The backstory:

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 after a papacy of 12 years.

Francis died Monday morning at the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived at the Vatican. His death came almost a month after he returned there following his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia. The Vatican said Francis died after having a stroke.

Francis was known for his personal simplicity, from the choice of his name Francis in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who renounced wealth to help the poor, to the outward symbols and priorities of his papacy.

He chose to live in the Vatican hotel instead of the Apostolic Palace and wore his old orthotic shoes and not the red loafers of the papacy.

In his teachings he focused on concern for refugees and other marginalized people. His first trip outside Rome as pope in 2013 was to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa to meet with newly arrived migrants. His plea for welcome put him at odds with U.S. and European policies.

He also signaled a more welcoming stance toward LGBTQ+ people, while also making the fight against climate change a priority. Francis became the first pope to use scientific data in a major teaching document and made care for God’s creation a hallmark of his papacy.