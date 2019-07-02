Viral video shows woman licking Blue Bell ice cream, returning it to freezer

article

Officials with Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a statement Monday after video surfaced of a woman licking a tub of the company's ice cream product at a store before putting it back in the freezer.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, a woman was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.

In a statement, officials with Blue Bell said they take the issue very seriously, and are working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms, as the incident will not be tolerated.

Officials also said during production, their half-gallon ice creams are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room, where the ice cream freezes to the lid to create a natural seal, making any tampered product noticeable.