Waffle House mix sells out online, begins delivering meals through Postmates

The Waffle House has been finding ways to diversify since being forced to close hundreds of locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, more than 400 Waffle House locations were forced to close.

Wednesday morning, the Waffle House promoted its waffle mix online. In a tweet, the Waffle House wrote "Keep the Waffle House experience alive in your Waffle Home! Person running For a LIMITED TIME we are now featuring Waffle Mix and Waffleopoly on http://shopwafflehouse.com!"

By Wednesday afternoon, the mix was completely sold out with a promise they plan to restock.

Thursday morning, the Waffle House announced after 65 years, the Avondale Estates, Georgia-based company would be offering deliveries. This will be handled through the online Postmates delivery service.

The Waffle House said they are adding new cities every day for the delivery service.

