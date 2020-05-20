Walmart to offer self-administered COVID-19 tests at 7 New Jersey stores

Coronavirus testing is expanding in New Jersey, with Walmart offering self-administered swab tests beginning next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

Walmart stores in seven towns across the state will offer drive-up tests from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, Murphy said, though next week testing will be offered Tuesday because of Memorial Day. Appointments are required, and people can schedule a test through Quest Diagnostics, he added.

The locations are: Burlington, Flemington, Garfield, Howell, Kearney, Mount Laurel and North Bergen.

The expanded testing comes after Murphy said earlier this week the number of tests available is greater than people seeking them. The state is pushing to double the number of daily tests from about 9,000 a day to 20,000 by the end of the month, Murphy has said.

“We have now cobbled it together such that we’re among the most-tested states in America and our capacity is now exceeding ... the demand by a meaningful amount right now,” Murphy said. .

New Jersey reported about 1,700 more positive cases overnight, bringing the total to 150,000. There were 168 more deaths over the same period putting the death toll at 10,747, Murphy said.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

