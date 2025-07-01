'Movie prop money' used for dinner at Gloucester Township restaurant; 4 suspects sought

article

The Brief Four suspects are being sought for using counterfeit money to pay for a meal in Gloucester Township. Police say the $20 bills were movie props. One of the suspects may be sought in other counterfeit investigations in the area.



A movie may not have been filmed in Gloucester Township this past May, but a local restaurant did become the scene of a counterfeit crime involving props.

What we know:

Police say a group of suspects used counterfeit movie prop money to pay for their meal at Villari’s Lakeside Restaurant in Sicklerville on May 23.

Six counterfeit $20 bills were left behind after police say the group ate about $120 worth of food.

Surveillance footage captured the group entering the restaurant with one male suspect holding the counterfeit money.

About an hour later, they were seen leaving and fleeing in a silver or gray sedan.

Dig deeper:

Police say the male suspect seen carrying the counterfeit money may be a suspect in several other counterfeit incidents currently being investigated in South Jersey.

What you can do:

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police.