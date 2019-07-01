Walt Disney World offers ‘bring a friend' discount for passholders

article

Walt Disney World announces a new “Bring a Friend” promotion.

Starting June 18 through August 8, annual passholders can bring a friend to the park for a discounted price.

Friends of passholders can purchase a 1-Day Park Hopper ticket for $89.

The annual passholder must accompany their guest when they enter the park. According to Walt Disney World, if the annual passholder is going on a blackout day they can purchase a ticket at the discounted rate for both themselves and their friend.

The deal ends August 8. For more information, click here.