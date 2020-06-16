Wandering child call leads police to dead woman in New Jersey apartment

Police responding to reports of a wandering child at a northern New Jersey apartment complex found the child’s mother fatally stabbed inside her unit.

Bergen County prosecutors say Dumont police were called to the Knickerbocker Road complex early Tuesday.

After officers learned the 5-year-old’s mother lived there, the woman’s sister told them the 36-year-old victim wasn’t answering her phone. Officers soon entered the woman’s apartment and found her body. She had been stabbed in the neck, but authorities say a cause of death has not been determined.

The woman’s boyfriend was soon found walking in nearby Closter with the victim’s two younger children. He's being questioned.

