Weather Authority: Warming trend to continue bringing spring-like temps, rain to end the week

Tuesday will present weather changes in the area, but nothing dramatic for this time of year, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority team.

Temperatures will begin chilly in the 20s and rise to the high 40s by the end of the day.

A weak system will bring light scattered showers to some parts of the area in the afternoon.

The next chance for major precipitation will be Thursday when a heavy line of rain is set to move across the Delaware Valley both in the morning and during the evening.

Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures will reach near 60 degrees ahead of evening showers.

Temperatures will drop slightly for a cold Saturday, before warming up for a mild Super Bowl Sunday and an even warmer Monday.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Some rain, mild. High: 56, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Sun to showers. High: 59, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Windy, colder. High: 45, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday. High: 50, Low: 29

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 56, Low: 33