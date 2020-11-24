Warminster police ask residents to shelter in place as they respond to 'critical incident'

article

Warminster police are currently investigating what they are calling a "critical incident" in the Tall Oaks section of the township.

Police are asking people who live in the area to shelter in place and others are being asked to avoid the area.

It remains unknown what police are investigating at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

