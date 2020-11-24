Expand / Collapse search

Warminster police ask residents to shelter in place as they respond to 'critical incident'

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday.

WARMINSTER, Pa. - Warminster police are currently investigating what they are calling a  "critical incident" in the Tall Oaks section of the township. 

Police are asking people who live in the area to shelter in place and others are being asked to avoid the area.

It remains unknown what police are investigating at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

