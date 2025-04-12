Warrant issued for female suspect in connection with fatal stabbing of young woman found inside futon

article

The Brief A 28-year-old woman is being sought by Philadelphia homicide detectives in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman who was found in a futon. Officials said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes.



Philadelphia police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who they say is a suspect in the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman found inside her own apartment, stuffed into a futon after she was stabbed multiple times.

What we know:

Officials with the Philadelphia Police announced they were pursuing a 28-year-old woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman who was found in a futon in Frankford.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced that homicide detectives were searching for 28-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes and a warrant was issued for her.

The backstory:

A 21-year-old woman was found wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain inside a futon on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue just after 12:30 Saturday morning.

Her friends had called police to report Yuleisy Carolina Torelles Martinez missing after they had not heard from her in more than a few days.

Timeline:

Deputy Vanore stated that Martinez’s friends reported her missing after they hadn’t heard from since April 2nd.

Northeast Detectives began a missing person investigation after gathering information about Martinez from her friends.

They were able to obtain a warrant to search inside her apartment, when they found her wrapped in a shower curtain and trash bags and stuffed inside a futon, after being stabbed multiple times.

In their preliminary investigation , homicide detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Gerelys Anchez-Reyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.