Warrant issued for father of twin brothers involved in deadly accidental shooting

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the father of a teen who was fatally shot by his twin brother.

The warrant comes a day after prosecutors dropped all charges against Fayaadh Gilliard, 18, in the death of his brother Suhail.

According to police, Suhail, Fayaadh, and their sister visited their father Aleem Gilliard, 42, along the 1100 block of North 63rd when the shooting happened. In what a city prosecutor called a “tragic accident," Fayaadh shot his twin in the chest, killing him.

Aleem Gilliard is now wanted for a gun violation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fayaadh had originally been charged with murder, obstruction of justice and related offenses before the charges were dropped Wednesday.

Suhail was a three-time all public league running back for the Mastery Charter Pumas, and had just finished his senior season days before his death.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday Aleem Gilliard illegally possessed the gun and was under investigation. According to Krasner, Gillard showed the boys how to load and unload the gun.

