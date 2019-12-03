High school football star shot, killed in Overbrook; brother charged

A star high school football player with his whole life ahead of him tragically died after police say his twin brother was handling a gun that went off and struck him. The family and community are trying to come to grips with the double tragedy.

Mastery Charter School Coach John Davidson is left heartbroken after one of his star players Suhail Gillard,18, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, just days after finishing his senior season

"At the forefront of his life was about to happen. Colleges were calling," Davidson said.

Suhail was a three-time all public league running back for the Mastery Charter Pumas. His number and a single bouquets of flowers stand in the school lobby.

His coach says he was the most respected and hardest working player in the weight room. Several colleges expressed serious interest in signing him.

Coach Davidson addressed all his players and Suhail's family in a private meeting Tuesday night in the locker room. He says this high school star was much more than a football player.

"His excitement. He brought energy to the building. He brought energy to the team to the locker room," he said.

Police say Suhail died when he and his twin brother, Fayaadh, were in an apartment on North 63rd Street. According to police, Fayaadh was handling a gun when it went off and struck his brother. He died later at the hospital. Police say Fayaadh is now charged with murder.

Fayaadh has been released on bail.

