Washington, Oregon, California to end mask mandates in schools, most public places on March 12

Washington, Oregon and California will drop masking requirements for schools and most public places on March 12, the states jointly announced on Monday.

The three states came to the decision after discussions over the weekend between the states and public health leaders.

"With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance," the governors said in a statement.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.

Public Health - Seattle & King County said it would end its local indoor mask order at the same time as Washington state.

Federal mask requirements will still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee scheduled a news conference at 1:00 p.m. to "to discuss Washington’s statewide indoor mask policy following last week’s updates from the Centers for Disease Control."

Inslee said health officials will announce new guidance for schools next week to give them time to prepare.

"We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement," Inslee said in a statement. "While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously."

The only change to Washington's previous announcement is moving the date for ending most masking requirements from March 21 to March 12, Inslee's office said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask-wearing on Feb. 25, and it suggested that the majority of Washingtonians can go maskless right now.

Gov. Jay Inslee previously said he would keep the indoor mask requirement in effect until March 21.

However, following the CDC announcement, Inslee's office said, "We have not had a chance to review the new guidance. Once that has happened, there will be a broader discussion with the governor’s office and the Department of Health about its implications for our state."

Using a series of metrics based on a community’s hospital capacity and the rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations, the CDC came up with a simple-to-understand color code system for each county in the country.

Green means a low impact on the area’s healthcare system and low levels of severe disease. Yellow means some impact on the healthcare system and more people with severe disease.

Orange is a high potential for healthcare system strain and a high level of severe disease. The CDC is also suggesting everyone in an orange county wears a mask in public indoor settings including schools.

The CDC says people may choose to wear a mask at any time but those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to COVID should wear a mask.

Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Pierce, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Jefferson and Clallam have all been labeled as orange by the CDC.

"I think the governor should follow the CDC advice," Republican House Minority Leader JT Wilcox said on Friday.

Sixty percent of the state’s 39 counties have a majority of Republican voters. In many of those areas, people have not been following the governor’s mask mandates for some time.

Wilcox says the governor talks about following the science to make policy decisions. He says he should follow the advice of the scientists at the CDC.

"We have to assume he is following the science and I think it’s time to tell people in the state, at least for now, all of this stress is over," says Wilcox.

One of the factors the governor has set up as a key metric to lifting the indoor mask requirement is the seven-day average of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

During his Feb.17 announcement, Inslee said he wanted that metric to be down to 5 people per 100,000 by March 21. The metric has been trending downward. The last reported number was 79 per 100,000 on Feb. 22.

The CDC is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. The new recommendations don't change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.