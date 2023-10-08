Watch: 3 rescued by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after boat capsizes in Great Bay, NJ

Three people had to be rescued after their boat capsized in Great Bay.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew responded to the Mayday call Saturday, officials said.

The call came to the Philadelphia-based Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay station, and they contacted the Atlantic City air station for response.

A helicopter crew was airborne when the call arrived. They made their way to Great Bay, near Atlantic City, and found the three in the water.

Their 18-foot boat capsized, leaving them stranded in the bay.

They were taken aboard the helicopter. No other details regarding any injuries were released, nor any details regarding how the boat capsized.