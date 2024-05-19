Watch: Biden delivers Morehouse commencement address

President Joe Biden is delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday.

Morehouse is a male-only historically Black college in Atlanta. Asked if Biden would reference the widespread student protests across the US over the administration's handling of Gaza, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "stay tuned,"

Nearly all the streets around the campus were shut down for the event. As the packed crowd gathered just before graduates began filing into the quad, Associate Provost Mel Foster warned: "Although we respect everyone’s right to free speech, Morehouse College has issued guidelines to ensure we are in line with the law."

US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 17, 2024. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After speaking at Morehouse in Atlanta, Biden will travel to Detroit to address an NAACP dinner. It's part of his outreach strategy to Black voters, who have softened in their support of him since 2020.

Jean-Pierre said Biden has been looking forward to the Morehouse speech, as he does all of his commencement addresses. He has been writing the remarks himself, along with senior advisers, she said.

Earlier this week, Biden's campaign announced that he will debate former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, on June 27 and again Sept. 10. CNN said the June 27 debate won’t have a live audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.