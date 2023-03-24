Watch: Building explosion in Reading triggers multi-alarm fire

A massive explosion rocked the Reading skyline on Friday evening, sending debris flying through the air and triggering a multi-alarm fire.

Fire crews responded to 2nd Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building with people possibly trapped inside.

The address in early reports matches that of R.M. Palmer Company, an over 70-year-old chocolate company and a staple in the Reading community.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities will provide an update on the fire and explosion at the West Reading Police Department sometime Thursday night.