Watch: Clever dog catches fish with impressive stunt

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Clever pooch's amazing catch and release stunt goes viral

A clever dog pulled off an impressive stunt with its ability to use a hot dog bun as bait to catch, and then release, a fish, a viral Tik Tok video shows.

A dog may be able to teach man how to fish after pulling off an impressive stunt that's going viral. 

Brian Janicki posted a TiKTok video of his six-year-old dog Chance standing in the water with a hot dog bun floating in his mouth. 

Soon, fish began to gather around the dog and Chance grabbed one of them with his mouth before releasing it instantly. 

RELATED: Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for anniversary of breed’s founding

"He has a wonderful disposition and gets along well with other animals," Janicki said.

"Who needs a fishing pole??" he posted in the video caption. Janicki also told Storyful he was very excited to have finally got Chance’s talent for catch and release on video.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 