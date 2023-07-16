Watch: Clever dog catches fish with impressive stunt

A dog may be able to teach man how to fish after pulling off an impressive stunt that's going viral.

Brian Janicki posted a TiKTok video of his six-year-old dog Chance standing in the water with a hot dog bun floating in his mouth.

Soon, fish began to gather around the dog and Chance grabbed one of them with his mouth before releasing it instantly.

"He has a wonderful disposition and gets along well with other animals," Janicki said.

"Who needs a fishing pole??" he posted in the video caption. Janicki also told Storyful he was very excited to have finally got Chance’s talent for catch and release on video.

