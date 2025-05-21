Watch: Dash cam video shows dump truck plow into Gloucester County home

The Brief Dash camera shows the moment a dump truck left the road and slammed into a house in Woodbury Heights. The driver suffered a Grand Mal seizure that officials say caused him to lose control of the 73,000 pound truck. The driver was pulled from the rubble after two hours of digging, and no one inside the home was seriously hurt.



Heart pounding dashboard camera video shows the moment a dump truck plowed into a New Jersey home after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Officials say the driver suffered a Grand Mal seizure that caused him to lose control of the 73,000 pound truck and crash into a two-story home in Woodbury Heights.

The veteran driver, identified only as Timmy, was pulled from the rubble after two hours. No one inside the home was injured.

What's New:

Dashboard camera footage shared by Zeisloft Trucking shows the moment a 73,000 pound dump truck left the road and slammed into a home on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck is seen plowing over a utility pole and driving across several front lawns before slamming into the two-story home on Stratford Avenue in Woodbury Heights.

The backstory:

Officials say the driver, identified only as Timmy, was on his way home for the day when he suffered a Grand Mal seizure while behind the wheel of a dump truck.

The 73,000 pound truck veered off Woodbury-Glassboro Road, striking a utility pole and driving across several front yards before striking a home on Strafford Avenue.

A homeowner who was inside the two-story home when the crash happened was not seriously injured.

It took rescue crews two hours to pull the veteran driver from the rubble.

The devastating crash forced crews to demolish what was left of the house.

Dig deeper:

In a stroke of irony, Charles Zeisloft, owner of Zeisloft's Trucking, said he was meeting with an insurance company about a liability policy when the crash happened.

He also shared that the homeowner's late wife used to babysit his son.