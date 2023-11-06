WATCH: Deer soars over car, into truck bed outside New Jersey home

It's not often that a "you had to see it to believe it" story actually has video proof to back it up, but luckily a New Jersey family's outdoor camera was rolling when a deer came soaring through their son's basketball shoot around.

Troy Wescott, 13, said he was shooting hoops in the driveway of his family's Mays Landing home when the deer made its grand appearance. Video shows the deer running full speed out of the woods and leap over a parked car and partially land in the bed of his stepdad's pick-up truck, Troy standing in the background in shock.

"I was just playing basketball about to go to tryouts and this deer jumped over this car and hit the truck and went out," Troy told FOX 29's Greg Payne.

The deer wiggled itself into the truck bed, then leaped out and continued running. The Chevy pickup was left with a sizable dent on its side from the impact of the deer, and it happened just as Troy's stepdad, Jay, was getting ready to sell the truck.

"The buyer was a good sport, and he wanted the truck, other than that caved-in bedside, it was in great condition, and we made a deal for less than," Jay said.

The video of the unlikeliest encounter with a deer has already garnered more than 1M views on Facebook as of this writing.

"Troy really couldn't articulate at first what was happening, he was just stuttering ‘Mama, it was a deer, I swear it was a deer' but at that time I was seeing the dent in the side of the truck, and I'm thinking he must have thrown the basketball from the neighbor's house," Tory's mom Jillian said.