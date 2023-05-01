Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Driver rescued after going over California cliff, plunging more than 500 feet

By Chris Williams
Published 
California
A driver suffered major injuries after their car went over a cliff and plunged several hundred feet down a ravine at Mt. Tamalpais.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - First responders had to rescue an injured driver after their car went over a cliff and plunged several hundred feet off a California cliff. 

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a ravine at Mt. Tamalpais last Friday. 

The driver also suffered major injuries. 

Authorities said three Airforce Airmen witnessed the crash and went down the ravine to help the driver. 

A Marin County fire captain later arrived and rappelled down to the vehicle before using life-saving measures while the paramedics were en route. 

The driver was extracted and taken to a local hospital. 

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle plunged about 530 feet and a tree had stopped the vehicle from further falling. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 