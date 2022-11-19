Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide

The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of West Oxford Street, just after 6:30 in the evening. A 23-year-old man was critically injured and a 26-year-old man was fatally shot. Police say both men were targeted.

Authorities released surveillance video from that shooting, showing a variety of angles, garnered from a number of different cameras. In the video, three of the four suspects get out of a vehicle, which police discovered was stolen and has been recovered. The three shooters then spread out on the street and ambush the two victims, firing a barrage of gunfire.

At least 68 shots were fired, according to officials. The driver of the vehicle is seen in the video firing a weapon, as well.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of any of the four men or information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 3335; Detective Anderson #822, Detective Murray #945; or call 911.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.