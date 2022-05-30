Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

article

A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that officers found a large crime scene that extended two blocks. Investigators counted nearly 70 shots fire, according to Pace.

Authorities believe that a group of armed people opened fire on two men, killing a 25-year-old and critically wounding the other.

Pace said one person who is believed to be involved in the shooting was taken into custody. Four handguns, including two with extended magazines, were found at the crime scene.

Several home and parked vehicles were struck by gunfire that Pace described as "indiscriminate." No other injuries were reported.

The shooting erupted in around the same spot where police say 5 people were shot nearly 2 weeks ago. Over the holiday weekend, Philadelphia surpassed 200 homicides so far this year.