Watch: Trooper uninjured after truck slams into car during traffic stop

By Chris Williams
A truck crashed into a stopped car on Highway 218 in Coralville, Iowa, recently, as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop.

CORALVILLE, Iowa - An Iowa State trooper and a car driver escaped serious injury after a truck slammed into them during a traffic stop. 

The trooper had originally pulled over the car on Highway 218 in Coralville, Iowa, on Tuesday. 

Dashcam video showed the moment a speeding truck striking the stopped car just as the officer was leaning over and talking to the stopped driver. 

The Iowa State Patrol called it "a very avoidable crash."

