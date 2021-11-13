Waterspout filmed off New Jersey coast amid northeast tornado warnings

A waterspout was recorded off the New Jersey coast on the Saturday afternoon as severe weather passed through the Northeast.

The footage shows a waterspout churning off Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings for parts of Long Island — north of where this video was filmed — on Saturday.

