Waterspout filmed off New Jersey coast amid northeast tornado warnings
OCEAN GROVE, N.J. - A waterspout was recorded off the New Jersey coast on the Saturday afternoon as severe weather passed through the Northeast.
The footage shows a waterspout churning off Ocean Grove, New Jersey.
The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings for parts of Long Island — north of where this video was filmed — on Saturday.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement