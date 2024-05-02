Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to speak ahead of House Judiciary hearing on victims of violent crime

The House Judiciary Committee will be in Philadelphia Friday for a field hearing surrounding victims of violent crime in Philadelphia.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the William J. Green Federal Building in Center City.

"The field hearing, "Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia," will examine how Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's pro-criminal policies embolden criminals at the expense of victims and Philadelphia residents," read an advisory about the hearing on the Judiciary Committee’s website.

Among those expected to be in attendance are family members of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor, and Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald – two officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Krasner will be joined by elected officials, crime survivors, faith leaders and exonerees for a press conference to ‘denounce’ Friday’s hearing.

Speakers on Thursday are expected to share personal stories about their experiences with gun violence, public safety, and the criminal justice system.

Friday's hearing will not be the first time Krasner has faced opposition, as he previously clashed with Pennsylvania legislators. He was impeached by Republican members of the Pennsylvania House in November, but a state Senate trial stalled after Krasner sued to stop it.

More recently, the two-term elected DA sued to stop Act 40 - a law that strips Krasner of the right to prosecute crime happening near SEPTA stations and hands it to a special prosecutor appointed by the state Attorney General. The lawsuit alleged that Act 40 would take 89% of the city's land area out of the district attorney's jurisdiction, giving it to the special prosecutor.

Republicans defended the law, saying it was intended to make the city safer, and emphasized that it passed with bipartisan support. They claimed the move was necessary because of violent crimes weren't adequately prosecuted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.