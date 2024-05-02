Dog shot, killed by Philadelphia officer after man mauled by 4 dogs: police
PHILADELPHIA - A dog attack in Philadelphia ended with an injured victim, a dog being shot to death, and three other dogs on the loose.
An officer was on patrol when he witnessed a 53-year-old man being mauled by four dogs in Mantua Wednesday morning.
Police say he fired multiple rounds after unsuccessfully trying to distract the dogs with his siren.
One dog, a Cane Corso, was killed. The three other dogs, which were all pit bulls, ran off.
The victim suffered several bite wounds throughout his body, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The officer did not sustain any injuries. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.