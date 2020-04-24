Wawa and Sheetz team up to donate to emergency food banks

article

Whether you are a fan of Wawa or a fan of Sheetz, the rivalry between the two convenience stores is being put on hold as both chains work together for a good cause.

The two companies have teamed up to help provide emergency relief to food banks in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Sheetz and Wawa have donated a combined 1,000 lunches as well as $4,000 dollars to Helping Harvest Food Bank in Reading, PA and Second Harvest Food Bank in Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA. The lunches include a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and a bottle of water.

Both CEOs from Sheetz and Wawa issued statements on how important it was to come together to help others during the pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve. With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief, to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic,” says Joe Sheetz, the CEO of Sheetz.

Chris Gheysens, President and CEO of Wawa issued a similar statement saying, “Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the Coronavirus. We also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times.”

Organizations in need of assistance can contact either Sheetz or Wawa.

