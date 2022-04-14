Wawa Day: Convenience chain offering free coffee at all locations Thursday

article

Wawa is celebrating its 58th Anniversary Thursday, April 14, by offering free coffee of any size at all locations.

The convenience store chain says they expect to give away about 2 million free cups of coffee at its more than 960 stores.

Customers can simply head into their local store and grab there favorite hot beverage from the self-serve bar. There is a limit of one per customer and includes sizes up to 24 ounces.

Wawa locations will also be honoring one customer as their store’s official ‘Day Brightener’ acknowledging the positivity they spread throughout their community.

You can find out more about how Wawa is celebrating on their website.

