‘We created those looks’: BH90210 cast sees today’s 90s-inspired fashion as reflection of their own

Fashion from the 1990s making its way to today’s trends is a centerpiece in the “BH90210” reboot, which premieres Wednesday night.

“How to do you explain to them the phenomena of what 90210 was?” said Gabrielle Carteris, who plays Andrea Zuckerman.

The cast nostalgically recalled what they wore nearly two decades ago in their original hit series, “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“It’s so funny to see all the stores have 90s clothing, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we wore that!’” said Tori Spelling, who plays Donna Martin.

“How nostalgic is this?” said Jennie Garth, who plays Kelly Taylor.

“To see our kids being like, ‘Oh this is what’s in right now.’ It’s like we created those looks,” Spelling said.

“My daughters love high-waisted jeans,” Garth said.

Shannon Doherty, who plays Brenda Walsh, said fashion “always comes back around.”

“Fashion is cycilal anyway,” she said.

Jason Priestley, who plays Brandon Walsh, had mixed feelings about 90’s fashion. “Regretfully, I did know that 90s fashion was going to come back. It was only a matter of time,” he said.

Priestley then referred to his mom jeans.

"The nostalgic part of me is very happy about that," Priestley said. "The part of me that is reluctant to ever put on a pair of mom jeans again is not very happy about that. But we’ll see which side wins out."

Ian Ziering, who plays Steve Sanders. shared the same sentiment.

“Seeing some of the clothes that I wore, it was like, ‘I don’t know, did I not have a friend, did I not have a mirror in my dressing room?’” Ziering said.

Doherty thinks that people will be dressing like Brian Austin Green now, “because his style is, like, beyond fresh.”

“She was ahead of her time in that time. People look back on the 90s and they want to wear what Shannon was wearing,” said Green, who plays David Silver. “They don’t want to wear what I was wearing because you can’t find that stuff. We made it, and it was horrible.”

Garth said that fashion-wise, she is eager to see what “great twist” they can do to create a look for the show “that’s not 90s, but still a little 90s.”

“I just will definitely have a mirror in my dressing room this time,” Ziering said.

The only original cast member missing is fan-favorite Luke Perry, who died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

The iconic show premiered on FOX on Oct. 4, 1990 and aired for 10 seasons. The series documented the life of a group of friends from high school to college and then early adulthood — all with the backdrop of the Southern California community of Beverly Hills.

The “BH90210” series reboot features six episodes, in which each character will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” FOX said in February.

“BH90210” premieres on FOX on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.