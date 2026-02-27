'We are family': Robeson High community pushes back on Philadelphia school closure plan

The Brief Philadelphia’s $2.8 billion plan could close dozens of schools, including Paul Robeson High School. Some teachers, students and communities are pushing back against the closures. The final decision on which schools will close has not yet been made.



Philadelphia’s plan to modernize 159 school buildings is facing resistance from communities where schools are recommended for closure, including Paul Robeson High School.

Pushback grows as school closure plan targets Robeson High

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia has proposed a $2.8 billion plan to update and consolidate schools, with Paul Robeson High School among those recommended for closure.

The plan, called "Accelerating Opportunity," would merge Robeson with Motivation High School in the Angora neighborhood after the 2027-28 school year.

The district’s report says Robeson’s building, constructed in 1958, is in poor condition, underused and considered a moderate risk for neighborhood vulnerability.

Students would have to travel a few miles to attend the merged school if the plan moves forward.

What they’re saying: "For me this school is home. This is the school where I grew up. I was the first senior of the month at Paul Robeson," said Indigo Allen, a teacher and alum at Robeson High School. Allen also said, "We’re Paul Robeson we sent kids to Harvard, we sent kids to HBCU’s and you are going to close us for what?"

Senior CJ Jackson, who is graduating this spring, said, "It’s crazy to think this address is going to be something entirely different. It’s not going to be Paul Robeson High School." Jackson added, "This is a place where I made a lot of memories like I met my lifetime friends here."

The plan would transfer the Robeson building back to the city for affordable housing programs if the closure goes through. The school avoided closure in 2013, and teachers like Allen are hoping to save it again before a final decision is made.

Teachers and students say the school is more than just a building and hope their voices will be heard before the district decides.

Community impact and next steps

Robeson High School is surrounded by new University City apartment buildings, and the district’s plan would repurpose the school for affordable housing. Teachers and alumni say the closure would affect not just students but the entire community.

Allen said, "We’re more than a school. We’re more than a community, we are family and if our family could just all gather at one time and show the district they are literally about to strip something from us, I feel like the district has to listen."

The school community is organizing to push back against the closure, hoping to influence the district’s final decision.

What's next:

The district has not made a final decision on which schools will close.

Community members are expected to continue voicing their concerns as the process moves forward.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the district will make its final decision or how many schools will ultimately close.

Details about how students will be supported during the transition have not been released.