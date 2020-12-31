Weather Authority: 2020 wraps up with some rain, seasonable temperatures

Morning showers will taper off on Thursday with seasonable temperatures leading to a mostly dry New Year's Eve. Conditions will dry out on New Year's Day, but another round of showers is expected overnight.

Rainfall will stay mostly to the north and northeast of Philadelphia in areas like Bucks County and Mercer County during the early morning. The band of showers will widen to consume Philadelphia and areas farther south around noontime. Rainfall will begin to lessen during mid-afternoon hours.

Temperatures will start the day on the milder side, but drop back into seasonable levels. Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be near 50 degrees early Thursday morning and dip near 40 degrees by the early evening.

Dry conditions are expected overnight for subdued New Year's Eve celebrations. Weather will remain mostly uneventful until Friday night when another cluster of rain and sleet will move into our area. The inclement weather will clear by Saturday, setting up sunshine and milder temperatures.

___

THURSDAY: a.m. rain clears. High: 49

FRIDAY: p.m. rain with sleet. High: 40, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Mild, nice. High: 57, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 46, Low: 35

___

