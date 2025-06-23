Jalen Hurts pens football-inspired children's book

The Brief Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts is releasing a children's book. The book, titled "Better Than a Touchdown", is a football-based story centered around teamwork. Release day is March 10, 2026, and it is selling for $19.99.



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his talents off the field and into the writers' room. The 26-year-old announced on Instagram that he has written a children's book titled, "Better Than a Touchdown".

What we know:

The 40-page book will be released on March 10, 2026, selling for $19.99.

The book follows a young kid named Jalen, who is excited to try out for the football team at school, but the program has been shut down. Using his determination, Jalen and his friends come together to try to save the day.

The book is illustrated by Nneka Myers, a Toronto-based artist who specializes in illustrating children's books that are reminiscent to black culture.

What they're saying:

The lesson in the book is all about teamwork.

"Told with Jalen’s signature wisdom and gorgeous art by Nneka Myers, Better than a Touchdown carries a message we can all learn from: that by working together, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish," says publishing company Penguin Random House.

"I'm very excited to share this moment with you guys", Hurts said in a video posted to Instagram, "It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book, and I'm blessed to say that dream has come a reality."