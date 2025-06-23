Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Cape May County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Salem County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Camden County, Warren County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Heat Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Carbon County

Jalen Hurts pens football-inspired children's book

By and Jennae Overton
Published  June 23, 2025 1:54pm EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts writes children's book

Jalen Hurts writes children's book

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts announces he has authored a new children's book. Your favorite hosts will give you the inside scoop on everything you didn’t see on Good Day Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts is releasing a children's book.
    • The book, titled "Better Than a Touchdown", is a football-based story centered around teamwork.
    • Release day is March 10, 2026, and it is selling for $19.99.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his talents off the field and into the writers' room. The 26-year-old announced on Instagram that he has written a children's book titled, "Better Than a Touchdown". 

What we know:

The 40-page book will be released on March 10, 2026, selling for $19.99. 

The book follows a young kid named Jalen, who is excited to try out for the football team at school, but the program has been shut down. Using his determination, Jalen and his friends come together to try to save the day.

The book is illustrated by Nneka Myers, a Toronto-based artist who specializes in illustrating children's books that are reminiscent to black culture. 

What they're saying:

The lesson in the book is all about teamwork.

"Told with Jalen’s signature wisdom and gorgeous art by Nneka Myers, Better than a Touchdown carries a message we can all learn from: that by working together, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish," says publishing company Penguin Random House. 

"I'm very excited to share this moment with you guys", Hurts said in a video posted to Instagram, "It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book, and I'm blessed to say that dream has come a reality." 

Philadelphia EaglesSportsNFL