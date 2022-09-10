Weather Authority: A break in the rain overnight into Monday, but humidity remains

Tropical moisture is upon the Delaware Valley and it will hold on through Monday.

It will keep the region muggy through the overnight with patchy fog. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s to around 70.

Expect a break in the rain for Monday morning, but it will be humid.

By Monday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up and move through the area. Temperatures will reach to the upper-70s to low 80s.

By Tuesday, the region will dry out as drier air to the west moves in.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild, muggy. Low: 70

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 83, Low: 71

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 80, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 82, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High: 79, Low: 57

FRIDAY: A perfect day. High: 78, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Another beauty. High: 78, Low: 61