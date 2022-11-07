Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures to continue Monday ahead of significant temperature drop

Above-average temperatures will continue throughout the Delaware Valley Monday before the area braces for a significant temperature drop for Election Day.

The weekend saw summer-like conditions with temperatures close to 80 degrees, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The conditions will continue Monday with temperatures starting in the upper 60s, before reaching 75 degrees by lunchtime.

Evening temperatures include temperatures in the lower 60s as the sun sets at 4:52 p.m. thanks to Daylight Savings Time.

A cold front will move through the area later in the day Monday, making for a chillier Tuesday.

Tuesday morning's temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s before conditions warm in the middle of the week, with temperatures in the 60s for the middle of the week.

Forecasters say they are tracking a subtropical storm that will bring wet weather to the Delaware Valley.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 76, Low: 67

TUESDAY: High: 59, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: High: 60, Low: 40

THURSDAY: High: 67, Low: 41

FRIDAY: High: 72, Low: 52

SATURDAY: High: 67, Low: 65

SUNDAY: High: 48, Low: 40