Weather Authority: AM showers Friday with cooler temps

Temperatures drop into the 70s Friday with AM storms in the forecast.

Rain is slated to impact parts of the region overnight and into Friday morning. Clusters of spotty showers are anticipated to begin around 1 a.m. and become more widespread through the early afternoon.

Showers will move out of the region during the late afternoon and give way to a dry evening. Sunny and warm conditions will return on Saturday as August begins. Sunday will be seasonable with a threat of an afternoon shower.

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 80, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 68

SUNDAY: p.m. storms possible. High: 89, Low: 70

