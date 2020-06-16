Weather Authority: Another beautiful day Tuesday

Residents across the Delaware Valley can expect yet another dry and beautiful day Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Down the shore, swimmers have been asked to remain cautious because of a high risk for rip currents.

Wednesday will also bring highs in the upper 70s but will be more cloudy.

Showers and storms are expected to impact the area on Thursday, but it won't do much to cool us off. Highs will once again reach nearly 80 degrees.

