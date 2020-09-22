Weather Authority: Another cool, pleasant night will usher in a warmer Wednesday

The first day of autumn in the Delaware Valley was a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s for most of the region and with sunny skies.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr explains that high pressure is bringing warm and pleasant conditions across the area.

Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s with clear skies.

Come Wednesday, fall will be heating up as highs are expected to reach 80 degrees Wednesday, and the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, expect highs in the mid-70s and low-80s Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!